University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 67 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 67 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 2 was down from 83 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 25% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 89.

Across England there were 7,296 people in hospital with Covid as of November 2, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10%.