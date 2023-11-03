University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 67 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 67 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 29 was up from 64 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,586 people in hospital with Covid as of October 29.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 7% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 51 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to October 27.