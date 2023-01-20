University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 75 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 75 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 18 was down from 106 on the same day the previous week.

There were 84 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust.

Across England there were 6,299 people in hospital with Covid as of January 18, with 146 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 27% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 16%.