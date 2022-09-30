University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 79 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 79 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 54 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 6% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 84.

Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.