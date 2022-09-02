University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for 84 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for 84 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 31 was down from 86 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 34% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 128.

Across England there were 5,658 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 144 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.