University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 2 was down from 10 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,137 people in hospital with Covid as of July 2. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 17% in the last week.

The figures also show that no new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in the week to June 30.