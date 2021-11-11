Aladdin is set to fly in for Leaminton panto this Christmas

Live panto will return to Leamington this Christmas as Imagine's Theatre's production of Aladdin comes to the Royal Spa Centre.

Spa Centre favourites JP McCue and Sean Dodds are returning as Dame Dolly and Aladdin and they are being joined by Denise Pitter as The Empress, Jenny Perry as Princess Jasmine, David Haydn as Abanazar, Nathan Guy as the Genie, Kirstie Smith as Spirit of the Ring/ensemble with Tom Fisher-Macvine and Ellie Moloney making up the rest of the ensemble.

It has been a hectic year for JP, who will come straight into rehearsals from the smash-hit UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Aladdin.

While touring he managed to find the time to write the script for Aladdin alongside director Janice Dunn.

JP said: “I can’t wait to be back at the Spa Centre.

"It just was not the same last year without panto and hearing the audience shouting 'Hellloooooo Dolly' at me every day.

"I am really excited to be back in Leamington for Christmas this year and to be reunited with Sean.

“I had to pop into the Spa Centre the other day and seeing the lamppost banners up outside the venue with myself and Sean on made me really excited for panto.”

Sean added: “I think this year will be really special as people missed out on a proper Christmas last year and panto is one of the main traditions many families have during the festive period.

"I hope everyone will be keen to come and make some fabulous memories with their friends and families again this year.”

For tickets click here or call 01926 334418.