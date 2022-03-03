Bungalows in south Warwickshire village to be knocked down and rebuilt away from flood zone

Flooding problems should be a thing of the past for two bungalows in Loxley after plans were approved that will see them knocked down and rebuilt away from a flood zone.

The proposal will also see the new properties built back bigger than the originals prompting objections from the parish council but members of this week’s Stratford District Council planning committee gave the scheme the thumbs up after hearing that a ‘fall back’ position would have seen them enlarged anyway.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting explained that both Wayside and Fairfield - the two bungalows off Stratford Road, Loxley - could be extended under permitted development rights and that previous plans to add first floors and rear extensions had already been approved.

Planning agent Andrew Murphy said the latest plan to demolish and start again would be the best option.

He added: “The bungalows were built in the 1960 with low quality building fabric, minimal insulation and lacking architectural merits. Planning permission has already been agreed but this seeks their demolition and replacement which would be on a smaller footprint than permitted development.”

Mr Murphy added that there had been no objections from neighbours and that the new houses would be better designed and be better for the environment. By moving them sideways they would also be out of the flood zone.

Cllr Dan Bake, from Loxley Parish Council, urged members of the planning committee to refuse permission as it was considered that the development was too large and an overdevelopment of the site.

He said: “The additional floor would have an adverse impact on the views - especially from Goldicote Road. There have been ten or so cottages that have been turned into five or six-bedroom homes so it top-ends our portfolio.”

Planning officers recommended approval though and councillors were unanimously in agreement.