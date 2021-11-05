Christmas pop-up shop selling cards and gifts in aid of charity opens in Warwick

Paula Fletcher, a visitor information centre assistant and team member by the pop-up shop inside the Court House. Photo supplied

A pop-up shop selling Christmas cards and gifts in aid of charity has opened in Warwick.

Cards for Good Causes has opened its shop inside the Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street and money raised will go towards both local and national charities.

In the last 10 years alone, the organisation as a whole has raised more than £40 million for charity and last year, the Warwick pop up shop raised around £5,000.

Shoppers will be able to choose from hundreds of different Christmas card designs, as well as traditional advent calendars and candles, wrapping paper, gift tags and stocking fillers.

Liz Healey, shop manager for Cards for Good Causes, said: “We love bringing the Christmas spirit to town every year.

"Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we always stock the widest range of Christmas cards anywhere.

"The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we support.

"Come and find us in the visitor information centre. If you are local and unable to get out please call us on 01926 492212 to place and order and we will then deliver the cards to you."

Jeremy Lune, CEO, for Cards for Good Causes added: “We are very much looking forward to being back in the heart of the Warwick] community in the lead-up to Christmas this year.

"Many of our charities have not been able to source an income from their usual events during Covid times so buying a card or gift from us is a way of giving them that vital funding that many of them so desperately need at the moment.”