First phase of £44 million new Kenilworth School construction is complete

CGI of the front of the new Kenilworth School.

The first stage of the building project for the £44 million new Kenilworth School has been completed within schedule, the developer has said.

The project is is due to be completed on the new facility at Southcrest Farm, Glasshouse Lane, in the summer of 2023 with the school opening to existing and new students in September of that year.

The new three-story campus will have 2,200 places for pupils and students - an increase of 440 compared to the current school site - with the aim of catering for the town's growing population.

CGI of the rear of the new Kenilworth School.

Richard Fielding, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We’re delighted to be delivering this landmark project on behalf of KMAT and for families living in the Kenilworth area. Schools are absolutely at the heart of the community and the state of the art educational space and sports facilities consolidated on a single site will make a huge difference.

He added: "“So far, we have gifted a shovel engraved with the names of those involved in the ground-breaking process and time capsules for the school to bury for future pupils to discover.

“We are also planning to sponsor the school’s rugby team and contribute towards its upcoming trip to Canada.

"We are working closely with ecologists on site to protect local wildlife, including newts and hedgehogs, and we will replant the existing bluebells.

"The school’s green team joins us occasionally and it’s extremely encouraging witnessing how important the environment is to them.”

The Morgan Sindall Construction team is now working on the school’s steel frame.

The design includes two floodlit all-weather pitches, natural grass pitches and hard-court areas, a dining room with “grab-and-go” options, hall and theatre, community sports and changing facilities and a special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) suite.

Solar panels will be installed on the roofs and the car park and drop-off zone will include electric vehicle charging points, disabled parking and bicycle stores.

The scheme also includes wild-plant and habitat areas including an orchard, perimeter hedges and trees.

Once the works are complete, nearby sports clubs will have use of new sports and leisure facilities and community groups will be able to hire the hall, theatre and other facilities at the school.