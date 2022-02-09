Kenilworth business aimed at getting women in and around the town into employment wins funding for new free programme

Career-Mums co-founders Sally Dhillon and Nishi Mehta.

A Kenilworth-based social enterprise business has won funding for its next return to work programme aimed at getting women in and around the town into employment.

Having successfully supported many women in their careers, Career-Mums co-founders Sally Dhillon and Nishi Mehta are now able to offer the programme free to participants after they were awarded an European Social Fund (ESF) Community Grant.

The Work Restart Programme, is aimed at supporting women who’ve been out of work for at least 6 months to be ready for a return to work – whether through part-time or full-time employment, starting up a business or retraining.

Sally said: “We know from our own personal experiences how confidence ebbs away and uncertainties creep in when you try to find a job after not working for a while for whatever reason

“Our programme helps people to think about what they ideally want to do and get support to make it happen – including figuring out how to make a job work around specific family commitments, build confidence and ways to find what they’re looking for.”

The programme is being delivered remotely and flexibly so participants can join from the comfort of their own home.

Nishi added: “While we’ll be running the programme online there will be lots of support and resources for each participant as well as live sessions each week for six weeks.

"Previous participants have thoroughly enjoyed it.

"The team will provide a warm, reassuring welcome to participants knowing how daunting it can be to take the first steps towards making changes for the future."