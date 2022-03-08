Kenilworth pub launches donation drive to fill 40-tonne truck with aid supplies for Ukraine refugees

A Kenilworth pub is rallying the community to fill a 40-tonne truck with supplies to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Engine, in Mill End, is spearheading a drive to deliver vital supplies to the border of Poland and Ukraine.

Regulars at the popular pub were so horrified by the scenes from Ukraine, they decided they had to do something to help the victims of the Russian invasion.

The Engine pub in Kenilworth has launched a campaign to provide aid items for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. Credit: Will Johnston.

And within hours they had signed off a plan to fill an articulated wagon with supplies.

They are now calling on the community to come forward to help fill a shopping list of necessities, including warm clothing for women and children, first aid kits and towels. dry and tinned food, sleeping bags and bed linen.

Two drop off points have been set up in the town.

From Friday (March 11) goods can be dropped off at the former Hays Travel store at 23 Talisman Square and the Castle Farm leisure complex off Fishponds Road.

Both locations will accept goods from 10am to 4pm, except on Sundays.

The Engine is also accepting donations every day after 4pm.

Landlord Ted Bear, 56, said: “Like everyone, we are horrified to see what is unfolding in Ukraine and we want to play our small part in trying to help.

“We know the people of Kenilworth are always willing to stand up and be counted and we know they will again, here.

“We have already been taken aback with the generosity and the amount of donations we’ve had.

“It’s been really heart-warming."

The aid effort is being orchestrated by dad-of-two and businessman Doug Leaf, 50, who has set up Ukraine Aid Relief - Kenilworth.

He hopes that the lorry will be on its way to Poland by the end of the month. More than 1.5m refugees are already estimated to have crossed into Europe.

Mr Leaf said: “People have had to leave their lives behind and find shelter with only the clothes on their backs.

“You cannot begin to imagine the trauma being endured by Ukrainian families.

“We’ve been in touch with charities like Unicef to see what is needed on the ground and we will take as much as we can to the border.”

Residents in Kenilworth have already responded in their droves, with youngsters like Rufus Bloxham, four. contributing bags of clothes.

Others have made cash donations to a dedicated bank account which will be used only to purchase essential items.

Backing the appeal, Kenilworth mayor Cllr Peter Jones, 74, said: “I support this, 100 per cent.

"It’s a wonderful thing to do.

“We all feel so sorry for the Ukraine people and this is our small way of trying to help.”

What's needed:

- Women & children’s warm clothing (washed, in good order & ready to wear) such as: coats, jumpers, gloves, hats, scarves, socks, shoes, underwear, pyjamas;

- Insulated ground sheets;

- Bed linen/sheets/High tog quilts;

- Emergency thermal blankets;

- Inflatable mattresses;

- Towels;

- Sleeping bags (cold weather and waterproof);

- First aid kits;

- Disinfectants and dressings, bandages, plasters, sterile dressings;

- Baby kits, milk formula, biodegradable nappies and wipes;

- Sudocrem, Savlon, lip salve, Calpol, Ibuprofen, Nurofen etc;

- Female hygiene products;

- Adult and children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste;

- Toys and games;

- Colouring books, pens, pencils;

- Paper towels, liquid soap, shampoo and toilet paper;

- Tea bags;

- Dry food;

- Tinned food;

- Torches and appropriate batteries;