Retired senior policeman records his memoirs about policing over his 50 years in the Leamington area - with proceeds from his book being donated to victims of crime

A retired senior Warwickshire police officer has published his memoirs about his demanding career of almost 50 years with proceeds of the sales of the book being donated to victims of crime across the county.

During his career Richard Lyttle QPM (Queens Police Medal) was involved in operational policing, investigating serious crime, breaking up illegal drugs supply networks, policing demonstrations, commanding firearms incidents, and protecting the Royal Family and was based mainly in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and at Warwickshire Police's headquarters in Leek Wootton.

In his book titled Policing and Justice in Shakespeare’s County he writes about his time as the police commander for Leamington and its surrounding towns and villages.

Richard Lyttle QPM (Queens Police Medal).

He has also written about the role he played in introducing CCTV in Leamington town centre - the first in Warwickshire - which still assists in preventing and detecting crime.

He covers how he tackled domestic violence, racial discrimination, and alcohol related crime.

And he describes how he became recognised for his skills in delivering organisational change to improve performance and substantially reducing costs to meet the demands of reduced budgets for the force.

His knowledge and experience of policing and justice proved to be an asset in managing the programme of projects to successfully open the Warwickshire Justice Centres in Leamington and Nuneaton where the police, Crown Prosecution Service, crown and magistrates Ccourts, probation service, youth justice team, HM Coroner and victim and witness support services are all located and easily accessible.

Richard Lyttle's memoirs Policing and Justice in Shakespeare's County.

Richard’s achievements during his successful career were recognised by the award of the Queens Police Medal for distinguished service, presented at Buckingham Palace by the Queen and several Chief Constables Commendations.

He said his memoir gives an insight into what it takes to have a successful career and gives encouragement to others in making the best use of their skills and abilities not only for their personal benefit but also for the community in which they work and live.

Richard added: ‘Writing the book brought back many challenging memories and it was a great privilege to serve the community in Warwickshire over so many years.

"Victims of crime deserve the best support and service from the police and the legal system. Victim Support consists of many volunteers and they deserve the proceeds from the book to help them in their work."

The Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington.