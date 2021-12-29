Sustainable resin driveway company launches branch in Leamington

The Leamington branch will be run by businessmen Adam Johnson, Jamie Osborne and Jon Osborne

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 1:18 pm
Adam Johnson, Jon Osborne and Jamie Osborne of Oltco Leamington Spa.

A new branch of a company which specialises in the use of sustainable products to create resin driveways has launched in Leamington.

Oltco's Recycle Bound and Recycle Base claim its products are 'the world’s first recycled driveway solutions which help to combat the global issue of plastic waste'.

The Leamington branch will be run by businessmen Adam Johnson, Jamie Osborne and Jon Osborne, who will serve customers across the Warwickshire area.

Jamie said: “We love that we get to introduce Recycle Bound and Recycle Base to the area and we know that our customers are going to love it too. We love being part of the Oltco network which is why we wanted to expand and continue to grow the brand.”

www.oltco.co.uk

