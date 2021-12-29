Sustainable resin driveway company launches branch in Leamington

A new branch of a company which specialises in the use of sustainable products to create resin driveways has launched in Leamington.

Oltco's Recycle Bound and Recycle Base claim its products are 'the world’s first recycled driveway solutions which help to combat the global issue of plastic waste'.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Jamie said: “We love that we get to introduce Recycle Bound and Recycle Base to the area and we know that our customers are going to love it too. We love being part of the Oltco network which is why we wanted to expand and continue to grow the brand.”