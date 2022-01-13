Talk on Oliver Cromwell to be hosted in Kenilworth next week

Historical speaker Max Keene. Photo Credit Colin Hill

Historical speaker Max Keene will give a talk in Kenilworth next week about Oliver Cromwell.

Kenilworth U3A, a group which helps those who are no longer in in full time employment to pursue and develop their own interests, will host the talk titled 'Oliver Cromwell: Royal Executioner or Our Chief of Men?' at the Methodist Church in Priory Road next Thursday (January 20) from 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Max said: "Not only do I try and persuade the audience that Cromwell was a force for good, I have to persuade myself - as an ardent royalist.

"I ask, 'was he one of the greatest Englishmen?'".

Entry to the event is free for members of Kenilworth U3A.

Those attending are asked to take a lateral flow test if able to and to not attend if they are showing any symptoms of having Covid-19.

Wearing a facemasks is compulsory in the communal areas of the church but they may be removed once seated.

Wearing warm clothing is recommended as windows and doors will be open to provide ventilation.