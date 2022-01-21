Traffic chaos in Leamington: Road closures and diversions are causing big problems for drivers in the south of the town

The works are taking place in Princes Drive with the lane leading out of Leamington being closed.

Motorists have been facing considerably longer journey times during the busiest parts of the day in the south of Leamington due to refurbishment work being carried out on the bridge in Princes Drive.

And those issues were made worse this week by closures in Bath Street nearby.

Drivers have already had to contend with single lane closures and diversions when travelling through and around Princes Drive and this disruption will last until around March 21 when the work is completed.

But the all-day closure of Bath Street, which is part of the diversionary route around Princes Drive - due to a drugs raid carried out by police on Wednesday, and a current single lane closure to the road, the problems have only been further exacerbated.

One motorist, who wanted to remain anonymous, told The Courier and Weekly News: "It took me 50 minutes to do the school run this morning. It normally takes me 20."

Another added: "I live in Avenue Road and I have never seen traffic backed along here like this."

Warwickshire County Council has put in place a one-way traffic flow system in a northerly direction (into the town centre) on the A452 Princes Drive from the roundabout at Old Warwick Road and Myton Road to the junction with Park Drive until the expected work completion date of Monday March 21.

Congestion in Bath Street due to the closure of one of its two lanes this week.

There is currently no right turn from the recycling centre in Princes Drive into Park Road.

There is a one-way traffic flow in an easterly direction from Princes Drive to Adelaide Road and no egress from Park Drive onto Princes Drive.

There is also no right turn from Adelaide Road into Avenue Road and no left turn from Station Approach into Avenue Road.