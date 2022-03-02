Ukrainians collect donations from Leamington store ready for 20-hour drive to deliver them to people affected by Russian invasion

A Ukrainian woman, who has collected donated humanitarian items from a Leamington army surplus store to help people in her home country, has spoken about 'the hell' her family are going through during the ongoing Russian invasion.

Marina Zanfiroi, 28, from Slough and her friend Roman, 39, who lives in Uxbridge have both lived in the UK for several years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowing of the plight of their family and friends back in Ukraine as Russian forces lay siege on its cities and towns, their communities in the UK are rallying around in support of their loved ones and countrymen and women.

From left to right: Marina Zanfiro is pictured with Natalia Loboda and Simon Jones of Harbury Lane Army Surplus and her friend Roman who will drive for 20 hours to deliver donated humanitarian items to help people in Ukraine.

Marina said: "People are really, really, desperate over there.

"They have very little food and are in constant danger.

"My family live in west Ukraine and my partner's family live in Sumy - it is like hell there.

"We are in touch with them 24/7 but we are worried the internet will be cut off and then we will not know how they are.

A banner reading: "Stand with Ukraine" is seen opposite the Ukraine's embassy in Berlin on March 2, 2022, after Russian troops invaded the Ukraine. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We've not been able to see them for two years because of Covid and now we are worried if we will ever see them alive again."

Marina searched online to see if any shops were donating items to be taken to Ukraine and got in contact with Simon Jones and Natalia Loboda of Harbury Lane Army Surplus.

The shop has already donated clothing and other items, which Marina and Roman have collected.

And it will now serve as a drop-off point for people from in and around Leamington to donate humanitarian items for future pickups.

Marina said: "We are so grateful for their help.

"Roman and his friend will drive for 20-hours to the Polish border with Ukraine with no stop-offs and he will then hand the items over to people helping the aid effort from there.

"I think the world is seeing the spirit of the Ukranian people now and it is very strong."

Simon said he would be at the store on seven days a week if people want to drop items there.

He said: "The people in Ukraine are in desperate need of all sorts of things, including warm clothes, coats, blankets, sleeping bags, roll mats, toiletries, socks, tea, coffee, sugar, tinned food, cereals, long life milk, anything medical, torches, batteries, etc....this list goes on.

"We are aiming at being a hub where locals can drop off anything that they can afford to donate."