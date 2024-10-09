Video: HS2’s Interchange Station in Solihull takes step forward with bridge progress
The footage shows 15 colossal bridge beams being lifted into position.
Hoisted into place onto existing abutments and piers using a 650-tonne crane, the concrete beams form the ‘building blocks’ of a road bridge that will take vehicles over the high-speed railway and onto the station car parks.
The giant beams weigh a collective total of 565 tonnes and are the foundation of the two-lane bridge, which will stretch 63.5 metres once finished. Due to be completed in early 2025, the next phase of construction will see a concrete deck placed on top of the beams, before parapet walls are installed and surfacing work can take place.
HS2 has said “it represents the most significant structure yet built as part of the new station development”.