Walk-in Covid vaccination sites open in Leamington today and over the coming days

The Ahmadiyya Musilm Centre and The Sydni Centre are holding drop-in sessions on four days starting from today (Wednesday December 22) and over Christmas

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:53 pm

Walk-in Covid vaccination sessions are being held at two sites in Leamington from today and over the Christmas period.

The Ahmadiyya Musilm Centre in Adelaide Road is hosting drop-in sessions today (Wedesday December 22) until 7pm.

And it will hold another session on Tuesday Decemeber 28 from 8.30am to 3pm.

The Sydni Centre in Cottage Square, Sydenham, will hold sessions tomorrow (Thursday, December 23) from 8.20am to 7pm and on Wednesday December 29 from 8.30am to 3pm.

People can get their first or second vaccination jabs or their booster jabs at the sessions.

To receive a booster jab people must have had their second jab at least three months ago.

A spokesman for NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "We want to get as many people as possible to come forward over the next week or so to offer our communities the greatest degree of protection from Covid."

For more information about the sessions visit www.happyhealthylives.uk/vaccinationdrop-ins

