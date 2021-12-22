Walk-in Covid vaccination sites open in Leamington today and over the coming days

Walk-in Covid vaccination sessions are being held at two sites in Leamington from today and over the Christmas period.

The Ahmadiyya Musilm Centre in Adelaide Road is hosting drop-in sessions today (Wedesday December 22) until 7pm.

And it will hold another session on Tuesday Decemeber 28 from 8.30am to 3pm.

NHS Covid-19 walk-in vaccination clinics poster

The Sydni Centre in Cottage Square, Sydenham, will hold sessions tomorrow (Thursday, December 23) from 8.20am to 7pm and on Wednesday December 29 from 8.30am to 3pm.

People can get their first or second vaccination jabs or their booster jabs at the sessions.

To receive a booster jab people must have had their second jab at least three months ago.

A spokesman for NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: "We want to get as many people as possible to come forward over the next week or so to offer our communities the greatest degree of protection from Covid."

NHS booster jab poster.

For more information about the sessions visit www.happyhealthylives.uk/vaccinationdrop-ins