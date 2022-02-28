"We're fighting and I'm not leaving my home": Leamington man living in Ukraine is defying Russian invaders

Jacques Quigley, of Leamington, has vowed to stay and fight to defend Kharkiv, the city where he now lives with his family, from the invading Russian army.

A Leamington man who now lives in Ukraine has launched an appeal on his Facebook page for people to donate to his country's efforts to defend itself against the invading Russian army.

Jacques Quigley has lived peacefully with his wife Kat and and five-year-old son Nikolai in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv for the last seven years but he has now vowed to stay and fight and is asking for people to give money to help his country's efforts to both support its military and its people.

People can make donations via two businesses in and around Leamington - Steve Quigley Butchers in Cubbington Road and Posh Paws by Zoe in Smith Street, Warwick.

Happier times: Jacques Quigley with his wife Kat and son Nikolai before Ukraine was invaded by Russia.

In a video on his Facebook page, Jacques has said: "We're fighting, we're getting through it.

"I am not leaving my home and I will do what it takes to protect my city.

"My son is very brave and said 'we work, we fight, we win' and that is what we'll do - we will win this."

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

OPSHOT - Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine today with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a "full-scale invasion" was underway. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The campaign had been preceded by a prolonged Russian military buildup (since early 2021), as well as numerous Russian demands for security measures and legal prohibitions against Ukraine joining NATO.

Jacques has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "hiding" and called him "a disgrace" over the UK's response to Russia's actions.

He said "The UK needs to step up.

"You guys need to start raising money and supporting the Ukrainian efforts."

Ukrainian volunteers collect foods for people in need in their center next to a banner reading "Everything for the victory" in Kharkiv on February 27, 2022. - Ukrainian forces secured full control of Kharkiv on February 27, 2022 following street fighting with Russian troops in the country's second biggest city, the local governor said. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

It was reported yesterday (Sunday February 27) that Russian forces have entered Kharkiv as Russian president Vladimir Putin unleashed a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities.

Citizens were urged to stay indoors by governor Oleg Sinegubov.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Russia was bombarding residential areas in Ukraine, but vowed “we will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country”.

Jacques said that this morning there was a bombing near Nikolai's kindergarten, just five minutes drive from the family home.

He said: "He got a plaster for his finger but many people don't have any supplies.

"We need peacekeepers to deliver them.

"But they will not take this city and they won't take Ukraine."