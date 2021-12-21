Women in and around Southam have been trained to provide breastfeeding assistance for mums

Ten women have successfully completed their training to provide breastfeeding assistance for mums living in Southam and its surrounding villages.

The ten volunteers trained to be Breastfeeding Peer Supporters with the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) charity with the aim of improving breastfeeding rates within the community.

The NCT aims to support parents for the first 1,000 days after the birth of their babies.

The Southam and Villages branch of the NCT is run entirely by volunteers.

It was awarded a grant from the National Lottery Awards For All scheme, which aids voluntary and community organisations and activities, to fund the training.

The grant will also enable a Breastfeeding counsellor, trained to diploma level, to work alongside the NCT Bumps and Babies Support Group.

Bumps and Babies is holding face to face sessions at the Graham Adams Centre in Southam every Friday from 10am.

Parents can enjoy a listening ear with a hot drink and snack and meet other parents with their babies.

Places and counselling sessions can be booked via https://www.facebook.com/SouthamNCT/ or by email at [email protected]