You can win a Mini for just £10 in Southam woman's raffle for Motor Neurone Disease Association

The Mini 'Sebastian' which can be won in the raffle.

A Southam woman has launched a fundraising raffle to win a Mini, which was given to her by her friend who refurbishes the cars.

Natasha Evans, whose brother Sebastian has Motor Neurone Disease, has been given the car by Nicola Gebbels.

The blue Mini One has has a full 12-month MOT, new tyres and has been named Sebastian.

Natasha said: "It came as a shock when Sebastian got diagnosed with MND but I have not stopped fund raising for the charity since then.

"Every penny I try to raise is so it's better for him but we want to do it for other people as well.

"I had been talking to Nicola regularly anyway and we had a chat about my next fundraising activity and then she called me with the idea of donating the Mini.

"I'm so thankful for the idea and the donation of the car by Nicola and to her for just being such a wonderful friend."

Nicola, who has multiple sclerosis, said she likes to work on Minis to help her with memory and dexterity.

She said: "I wanted to put what I do to good use.

"I'm very grateful to be working with Natasha on this.

"I chose a Mini that is suitable for everybody - it's not new but it is in excellent condition and it is cheap to insure.

"It needed some work done to it and that's now been done and you could win it for £10."

Tickets for the raffle cost £10 and can be bought by clicking here.