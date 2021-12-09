Defeat for dominant Racing Club

Ricardo Dudley.

Racing Club Warwick slumped to defeat against Stourport despite dominating both possession and chances on a freezing cold afternoon at Townsend Meadow.

The Racers gave a debut to right back Dan Kavanagh and, with Marshall Willock departing to step three Stourbridge in the week, the return of Ricardo Dudley was especially welcomed.

In a first half of relentless possession from Warwick the Swifts keeper Dominic Richards turned over a curling shot from Hannibal Salami and skipper Charlie Jones headed over before firing wide a few minutes later.

Both Josh Parsons and Josh O’Grady fired just over as Stourport found it hard to relieve any pressure.

A clever free-kick from O’Grady saw Chris Mayuba fire just wide and it was all square at the break.

The second half saw more of the same.

Jones fired wide after good wide play from Costalus Lazuru.

The chance of the game saw Lazuru through on goal but he slid his shot wide.

Swifts should of then had a penalty in a rare foray forward but the referee summed up his poor performance on the door giving a free-kick outside the box when it was clearly well inside.

Just as it was looking like two points dropped for Warwick the inevitable happened.

Drew Canavan picked up the ball just inside the area and curled a lovely shot into the far corner to snatch all three points for the visitors.