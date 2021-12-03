Leamington set for league trip to Chester after FA Trophy exit

Callum Gittings came into Paul Holleran's side for the FA Trophy game

PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

Leamington make the trip to up Chester this weekend, ready to build on their steady league campaign after being knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy last weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Holleran’s side were beaten 3-0 by Alfreton Town in the second-round match on a bitterly cold, wintry day at the Your Co-op Community Stadium.

Devon Kelly Evans in last week's game with Alfreton PICTURES BY SALLY ELLIS

Conditions were extremely difficult for the National League North rivals as the remnants of Storm Arwen brought very strong winds.

With Jack Edwards absent through injury and Josh Martin still out through illness Paul Holleran made just one change to his starting eleven, Callum Gittings slotting in to central midfield.

The visitors opened their account after an hour and made sure of their place in the next round with two more goals in the final 15 minutes.

Back in league action tomorrow, Brakes will be looking to bring home three more points from their 16th-placed opponents.

Jake Weaver in Brakes' game against Alfreton

Chester have notched up 16 points in this season’s 15 outings, while Leamington are up to eighth with six more points.

Brakes can then look forward to two league games at Harbury Lane, against Bradford (PA) on Saturday 11th and Kettering Town on Tuesday 14th.