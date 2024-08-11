Two men jailed for kidnapping and beating up a Leamington man to repay a drugs debt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been jailed after for kidnapping and beating up a man in Leamington over a drugs debt.

In 2020 Aseel Alshamrani and Adoulali Boutafala were working for a drugs line known as the ‘Rex line.’

The victim – then is his late teens – had been exploited to deal drugs on behalf of the ‘Rex line’ and quickly fell into debt.

Warwickshire Police said Alshamrani and Boutafala made threats towards the victim and his family before driving to his home around midnight on June 23, 2020. When they arrived, he initially tried to settle his debt but was threatened and made to get into a car.

Adoulali Boutafala and Aseel Alshamrani. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

The pair took him to a sports field on the outskirts of Leamington where they assaulted him and made him remove his clothes by threatening to throw ammonia over him.

They returned to Coventry and the victim, who had been left in the park, walked into Leamington to report the incident to police.

After further investigation, Alshamrani and Boutafala were arrested in Coventry city centre and subsequently charged in relation to the incident.

Alshamrani, 21, of Furlong Road, Coventry, was charged with kidnap, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Boutatala, 25, formerly of Prince of Wales Close, London, was charged with kidnap, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The duo had denied any wrongdoing throughout but after a two-week trial at Warwick Crown Court in December they were found guilty of all counts by the jury.

On Monday August 5, Alshamrani was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison. Boutafala had previously been jailed for nine years.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Magnus Mcauley said: “This was a particularly horrendous incident made worse by how the pair threatened and humiliated the victim.

“Despite being a lengthy and comprehensive investigation, ultimately, we have got the right outcome and I’m delighted both Alshamrani and Boutafala will be off the streets for a while.”