Works will impact traffic in several Leamington roads for most of August

Tachbrook Road in Leamington. Credit: Google Maps.

Works will impact traffic in several Leamington roads for most of this month.

From now until August 20, National Grid will be carrying out essential network reinforcement works in High Street, Tachbrook Road and the Old Warwick Road junction near Leamington Station.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has said that the multi-way traffic signals will be in place 24/7, and congestion is expected throughout.

WCC said: “If you can, please avoid the area and use alternative routes. “Thank you for your patience while these important works are completed.”