111 further coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire increased by 111 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 8,393 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Warwickshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 4 (Monday), up from 8,282 on Friday.

The rate of infection in North Warwickshire now stands at 12,823 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 11,941.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,311 over the period, to 7,934,936.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in North Warwickshire.

The dashboard shows 155 people had died in the area by October 4 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 14,427 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

A delay from one data source has resulted in a "small impact" on the national total number of deaths reported today, according to a notice on the coronavirus dashboard.

It added any additional deaths will be included in tomorrow's update.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.