113 further coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire

The number of coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire increased by 113 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 9,635 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Warwickshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 1 (Monday), up from 9,522 on Friday.

The rate of infection in North Warwickshire now stands at 14,721 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,674.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 118,075 over the period, to 9,097,311.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in North Warwickshire.

The dashboard shows 161 people had died in the area by November 1 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

However, data was not received from NHS England on Monday so the number of deaths in England was lower than expected.

They were among 14,752 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in North Warwickshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 46,624 people had received both jabs by October 31 (Sunday) – 78% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.