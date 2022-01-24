216 further coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire increased by 216 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 16,221 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Warwickshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 24 (Monday), up from 16,005 on Friday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in North Warwickshire now stands at 24,783 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 23,976.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 244,626 over the period, to 15,953,685.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in North Warwickshire.

The dashboard shows 171 people had died in the area by January 24 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 15,960 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in North Warwickshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 48,605 people had received both jabs by January 23 (Sunday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.