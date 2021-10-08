38 further coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire increased by 38 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 8,549 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Warwickshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 8 (Friday), up from 8,511 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in North Warwickshire now stands at 13,062 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 12,160.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 34,910 over the period, to 8,081,300 – though no figures were included for Wales because of a technical issue.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Warwickshire.

The dashboard shows 155 people had died in the area by October 8 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 14,473 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in North Warwickshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 46,147 people had received both jabs by October 7 (Thursday) – 78% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.