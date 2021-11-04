41 further coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire

The number of coronavirus cases in North Warwickshire increased by 41 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 9,747 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in North Warwickshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 4 (Thursday), up from 9,706 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in North Warwickshire now stands at 14,892 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,836.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,559 over the period, to 9,208,219.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Warwickshire.

The dashboard shows 161 people had died in the area by November 4 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 14,809 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in North Warwickshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 46,623 people had received both jabs by November 3 (Wednesday) – 79% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.