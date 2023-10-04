Register
All the latest ratings for care homes in Warwickshire

Last month's scores for care homes have been released – with two services in Warwickshire given new ratings.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show two providers have been rated in Warwickshire in September.

    A care home, Gainsborough Hall Care Home, was rated as 'good' on September 23. The home was last inspected on September 7.

    Having been inspected on August 24, Individual Care Services - 60 Ward Grove – another residential care home – was judged as needing improvement. The rating was published on September 26.

    The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.

    However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.