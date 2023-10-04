All the latest ratings for care homes in Warwickshire

Last month's scores for care homes have been released – with two services in Warwickshire given new ratings.

Last month's scores for care homes have been released – with two services in Warwickshire given new ratings.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show two providers have been rated in Warwickshire in September.

A care home, Gainsborough Hall Care Home, was rated as 'good' on September 23. The home was last inspected on September 7.

Having been inspected on August 24, Individual Care Services - 60 Ward Grove – another residential care home – was judged as needing improvement. The rating was published on September 26.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.