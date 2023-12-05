All the latest ratings for social care services in Warwickshire
Last month's scores for social care services have been released – with four services in Warwickshire given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Figures for the last month show a care home was given a new rating in Warwickshire:
• HF Trust - 34 Shipston Road: Good, last inspected on October 26.
Other social care services in the area were also rated:
• New Age Care: Requires improvement, last inspected on October 16.
• Honest Senior Care: Good, last inspected on October 31.
• Voyage (DCA) Warwickshire: Good, last inspected on November 14.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.