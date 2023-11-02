Couple of care homes in Warwickshire judged as needing improvement

Register
A pair of care homes have been found to be in need of improvement.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Information from the CQC reveals two services in Warwickshire have received ratings from the start of October.

    Individual Care Services - 60 Ward Grove was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on August 24. The rating was published on October 10.

    On October 28, Long Lea Residential Home was also judged to be needing improvement. The care home had last been inspected on July 6.

    A 'requires improvement' rating means a service is not performing as well as it should, and will be given information by the CQC on how to improve.