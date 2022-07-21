Crime has fallen in North Warwickshire, official figures show

Crime has fallen over the last year in North Warwickshire, official police records reveal.
Warwickshire Police recorded 4,249 offences in North Warwickshire in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to the previous year, when there were 4,274.
And, at 64.9 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 150 were sexual offences – an increase of 25% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 1,567 to 1,715 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 10%, from 592 incidents to 653.
Theft offences fell by 14%, with 1,268 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 19.4 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in North Warwickshire included:
150 sexual offences, a rise of 25%1,715 violent offences, a rise of 9%447 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 9%73 drug offences, 65 fewer than the year before63 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, an increase of four385 public order offences, up 14%1,268 theft offences, down 14%538 stalking and harassment offences, up 8%