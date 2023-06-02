Fewer emergency cancer patients in Coventry and Rugby

Fewer cancer patients received an emergency diagnosis in Coventry and Rugby last year, new figures reveal.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

Cancer Research UK said the overall drop in patients diagnosed with cancer through emergency routes is positive, but added too many people affected by cancer are waiting too long to receive a diagnosis and begin vital treatment.

An emergency presentation of cancer is when a diagnosis is given within 30 days of a hospital admission and does not include more managed routes, such as cancer screening or through a GP.

NHS data shows 1,151 cancer patients were first seen as inpatients in the former NHS Coventry and Warwickshire CCG from July to September last year. Of them, 225 – or 19.5% – were emergency presentations.

This was down from 21.4% during the same period in 2021 and a fall from 20.3% before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK's executive director of policy and information, said the overall drop in the proportion of people diagnosed through emergency routes positive as these patients tend to have worse outcomes.

Dr Walker added: "Despite the tireless work of NHS staff, too many people affected by cancer are waiting too long to receive a diagnosis and begin vital treatment regardless of the route they enter the system.

"We urge the Government to show political leadership on cancer and use its upcoming Major Conditions Strategy to transform cancer services, so every patient has the best chances of early diagnosis and survival."

Across England, 13,200 of the 71,600 presentations were emergencies. It means the rate of emergency presentations was 18.4% in the third quarter of 2022, down from 19.7% the same period in 2021 and down from 19.3% pre-Covid in 2019.

The figures also show the cancers with the highest rate of emergency presentations were pancreatic cancer (55.6%), acute myeloid leukaemia (54.9%) and malignant central nervous system tumours (51.5%).

An NHS spokesperson said: "It is encouraging news that emergency presentations of cancer are back below pre-pandemic levels, continuing the steady decline that we have seen over almost two decades.