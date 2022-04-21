Food hygiene ratings given to five North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Granary Tea Rooms at Childrens Farm Broomey Croft Farm, Bodymoor Heath Lane, Bodymoor Heath, Kingsbury; rated on April 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf Harvester at Station Road, Coleshill, Birmingham; rated on April 14
• Rated 3: The Anchor Inn at 118 Hurley Common, Hurley, Atherstone; rated on March 16
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fry-Days at 98 Coleshill Road, Chapel End, Hartshill; rated on April 7
• Rated 2: Happy Diner at 86 New Street, Dordon Tamworth, Staffordshire; rated on March 16