Food hygiene ratings given to five North Warwickshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Granary Tea Rooms at Childrens Farm Broomey Croft Farm, Bodymoor Heath Lane, Bodymoor Heath, Kingsbury; rated on April 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Wheatsheaf Harvester at Station Road, Coleshill, Birmingham; rated on April 14

• Rated 3: The Anchor Inn at 118 Hurley Common, Hurley, Atherstone; rated on March 16

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fry-Days at 98 Coleshill Road, Chapel End, Hartshill; rated on April 7