Food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Gardeners Rest at 96 Birmingham Road, Water Orton, Warwickshire; rated on May 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Baddesley Ensor Social Club at 50 New Street, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone; rated on April 29
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Water Orton Pizza at 7 Birmingham Road, Water Orton, Birmingham; rated on April 22
• Rated 4: Polesworth Fish Bar at 5 High Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on April 27