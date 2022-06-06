Food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Gardeners Rest at 96 Birmingham Road, Water Orton, Warwickshire; rated on May 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Baddesley Ensor Social Club at 50 New Street, Baddesley Ensor, Atherstone; rated on April 29

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Water Orton Pizza at 7 Birmingham Road, Water Orton, Birmingham; rated on April 22