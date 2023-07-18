Food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

Register
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 2: Gardener's Retreat at The Homestead Shuttington Lane, Newton Regis, Warwickshire; rated on February 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Coleshill Bar and Grill at The New Coleshill Bar And Grill Station Road, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on July 13

    • Rated 3: The Blue Boar at Blue Boar Inn Watling Street, Mancetter, Warwickshire; rated on June 8

    • Rated 3: The Anchor Inn at The Anchor Inn Mancetter Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire; rated on May 17