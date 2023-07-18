Food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 2: Gardener's Retreat at The Homestead Shuttington Lane, Newton Regis, Warwickshire; rated on February 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Coleshill Bar and Grill at The New Coleshill Bar And Grill Station Road, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on July 13

• Rated 3: The Blue Boar at Blue Boar Inn Watling Street, Mancetter, Warwickshire; rated on June 8

