Food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 2: Gardener's Retreat at The Homestead Shuttington Lane, Newton Regis, Warwickshire; rated on February 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Coleshill Bar and Grill at The New Coleshill Bar And Grill Station Road, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on July 13
• Rated 3: The Blue Boar at Blue Boar Inn Watling Street, Mancetter, Warwickshire; rated on June 8
• Rated 3: The Anchor Inn at The Anchor Inn Mancetter Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire; rated on May 17