Food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak Inn Grendon Road, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on September 14

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Deli at 16 Market Place Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: H And M Sweets (trading as Helens Chocolate Box) at Unit 11 Hoar Park Craft Village Nuneaton Road, Ansley, Warwickshire; rated on September 13