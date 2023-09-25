Register
Food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak Inn Grendon Road, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on September 14

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: The Deli at 16 Market Place Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on September 20

    • Rated 5: H And M Sweets (trading as Helens Chocolate Box) at Unit 11 Hoar Park Craft Village Nuneaton Road, Ansley, Warwickshire; rated on September 13

    • Rated 4: New Oriental at 20 Coleshill Road, Chapel End, Warwickshire; rated on August 18