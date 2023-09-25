Food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following rating has been given to one pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at Royal Oak Inn Grendon Road, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on September 14
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Deli at 16 Market Place Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: H And M Sweets (trading as Helens Chocolate Box) at Unit 11 Hoar Park Craft Village Nuneaton Road, Ansley, Warwickshire; rated on September 13
• Rated 4: New Oriental at 20 Coleshill Road, Chapel End, Warwickshire; rated on August 18