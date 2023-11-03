Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The White Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at The White Horse Kingsbury Road, Curdworth, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.

And Dragon Edge, a takeaway at 1 Market Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire was also given a score of four on September 28.