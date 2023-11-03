Food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The White Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at The White Horse Kingsbury Road, Curdworth, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Dragon Edge, a takeaway at 1 Market Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire was also given a score of four on September 28.