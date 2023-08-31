Food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Focha Turkish Kitchen, at 11 Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.
And The Yard Spice, at 12 Market Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire was given a score of two on July 26.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 59 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.