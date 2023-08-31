Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Focha Turkish Kitchen, at 11 Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.

And The Yard Spice, at 12 Market Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire was given a score of two on July 26.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 59 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.