Food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Focha Turkish Kitchen, at 11 Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.

And The Yard Spice, at 12 Market Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire was given a score of two on July 26.