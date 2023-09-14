Register
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

Food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

UK Pizzas & Kebabs, at 57a Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.

And Mina Restaurant and Takeaway, at 9 Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire was given a score of three on August 9.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 60 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.