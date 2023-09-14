Food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
UK Pizzas & Kebabs, at 57a Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.
And Mina Restaurant and Takeaway, at 9 Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire was given a score of three on August 9.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 60 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.