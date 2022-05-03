Food hygiene ratings handed to 18 North Warwickshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Whitacre Hall Tea Rooms at Whitacre Hall, Dog Lane, Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Indian Lounge at 123 High Street, Coleshill, Birmingham; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Simla at 5a Watling Street, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on April 19

• Rated 3: Atherstone Coffee House at 50a Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on March 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And 12 ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Birchmoor Working Mens Club at 31 New Street, Birchmoor Tamworth, Staffordshire; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Atherstone Unionist Conservative Club Ltd at Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Coleshill Tennis & Sports Club at Maxstoke Lane, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at The Common, Baddesley Ensor Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Coleshill Cricket Club at Memorial Park Centre, Parkfield Road, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Shustoke Sailing Club at Reservoir Drive, Shustoke, Birmingham; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: The Grove Sports & Social Club at Cooks Close, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on April 22

• Rated 5: Coleshill & District Social Club Ltd at Ivy Lodge, High Street, Coleshill, Birmingham; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Corley Cricket Club at Tamworth Road, Corley, Coventry; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Keresley Rugby Football Club at The John E Radford Fields, Burrow Hill Lane, Corley, Coventry; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Water Orton Cricket Club at Coleshill Road, Water Orton, Birmingham; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Windmill Sports & Social Club at Mancetter Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on April 21

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Baked by Helena at 130 St Nicholas Estate, Baddesley Ensor, Warwickshire; rated on April 27