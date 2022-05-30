Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Warwickshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 1: Indian Lounge at 123 High Street, Coleshill, Birmingham; rated on April 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Maid Of The Mill at Coleshill Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on April 22

• Rated 4: The White Swan at Coventry Road, Kingsbury Tamworth, Staffordshire; rated on April 22

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: