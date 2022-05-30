Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Indian Lounge at 123 High Street, Coleshill, Birmingham; rated on April 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Maid Of The Mill at Coleshill Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on April 22
• Rated 4: The White Swan at Coventry Road, Kingsbury Tamworth, Staffordshire; rated on April 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Water Orton Pizza at 7 Birmingham Road, Water Orton, Birmingham; rated on April 22