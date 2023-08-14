Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Cafe Resta at 72a Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on August 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: The Dog Inn at The Dog Inn Dog Lane, Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire; rated on April 20
• Rated 2: The Manor House at Manor House Inn Coventry Road, Fillongley, Warwickshire; rated on May 31
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Water Orton Pizza at 7 Birmingham Road, Water Orton, Warwickshire; rated on August 10