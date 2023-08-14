Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Cafe Resta at 72a Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on August 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: The Dog Inn at The Dog Inn Dog Lane, Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire; rated on April 20

• Rated 2: The Manor House at Manor House Inn Coventry Road, Fillongley, Warwickshire; rated on May 31

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: