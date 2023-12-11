Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:33 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Olive Catering at XPO at Birch Coppice Business Park Watling Street, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on December 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Mini Miner at 13 Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on December 6

    • Rated 5: Just Add Guest Limited at Polesworth Memorial Hall Bridge Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: The Yard Spice at 12 Market Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on December 6