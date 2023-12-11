Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Olive Catering at XPO at Birch Coppice Business Park Watling Street, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on December 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Mini Miner at 13 Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Just Add Guest Limited at Polesworth Memorial Hall Bridge Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on November 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: