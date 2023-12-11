Food hygiene ratings handed to four North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Olive Catering at XPO at Birch Coppice Business Park Watling Street, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on December 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Mini Miner at 13 Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: Just Add Guest Limited at Polesworth Memorial Hall Bridge Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on November 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: The Yard Spice at 12 Market Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on December 6