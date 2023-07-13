Food hygiene ratings handed to nine North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Virtual Golf at 103a High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: MS Catering at Atherstone Golf Club Coleshill Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: The Play Hub at Unit 23a Carlyon Road Industrial Estate Fourways, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on January 27

• Rated 3: Gardener's Retreat at The Homestead Shuttington Lane, Newton Regis, Warwickshire; rated on February 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Dordon Institute Social Club Ltd at Dordon Institute Social Club Browns Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on July 7

• Rated 4: The Anchor Inn at The Anchor Inn Mancetter Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire; rated on May 17

• Rated 4: Stonebridge Golf Centre at Somers Road, Meriden; rated on February 16

• Rated 3: The Dog Inn at The Dog Inn Dog Lane, Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire; rated on April 20