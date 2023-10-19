Register
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

Food hygiene ratings handed to three North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 1: Ikbal's Kitchen at 146 - 148 Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on September 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 2: Horse and Jockey at Horse And Jockey Inn Coleshill Road, Bentley, Warwickshire; rated on September 13

    • Rated 1: The Royal Oak at The Royal Oak Coventry Road, Kingsbury, Warwickshire; rated on September 13