Food hygiene ratings handed to three North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 1: Ikbal's Kitchen at 146 - 148 Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on September 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 2: Horse and Jockey at Horse And Jockey Inn Coleshill Road, Bentley, Warwickshire; rated on September 13
• Rated 1: The Royal Oak at The Royal Oak Coventry Road, Kingsbury, Warwickshire; rated on September 13