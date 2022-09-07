Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New Swan, a pub, bar or nightclub at Church Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.
And Atherstone House, a takeaway at 79 Station Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given a score of three on August 2.